Jersey outfitter behind NCAA, Filbasket, MPBL teams gears up for biggest push yet

MNL KINGPIN is one of the country's leading customized jersey manufacturers — and it's going big with the opening of its main branch and showroom in Quezon City.

Moving from its old home in 20th Avenue in Cubao, the sportswear company will now be at K-7 in East Kamias.

To celebrate its opening, it's holding a massive anniversary sale for its grand opening on Saturday.

Check out these shots of the inside.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MNL Kingpin business is booming

"We started renting in just one unit and we're happy to see our business grow," said chief executive officer JC Fernandez, with MNL Kingpin being the official outfitter of NCAA teams Perpetual and Jose Rizal University, as well as Filbasket and several other Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League teams.

Continue reading below ↓

It is offering up to 20 percent off on all merchandise, while also releasing latest designs and exclusive items.

The sales aren't limited to the main branch, with similar promos being held on its three other locations in Bagong Silang, Caloocan, in Dr. Arcadio Santos Ave, Paranaque, and in Cebu City.

"We're grateful sa mga patuloy na nagtitiwala sa amin and we aim to continue to prove that our jersey game is indeed strong," said Fernandez.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.