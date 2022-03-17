NCAA Preview: Intact JRU looks to show maturity beyond age

(Editor's note: This is the eighth of a series of team previews for the NCAA Season 97.)

NCAA preview: JRU

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE? 5-13, 8th in the eliminations

WHO'S GONE? Agem Miranda, Ry dela Rosa, John Amores

WHO'S BACK? JL delos Santos, Marwin Dionisio

WHO'S NEW? EJ Agbong, Jason Celis, Paulo Quiminales

---

UNLIKE other teams, the rebuild began in Jose Rizal University long before the pandemic hit.

Having that extended time to mesh well together is what brings a big smile on the face of Heavy Bombers coach Louie Gonzalez.

"A week after nag-lockdown, nagsimula kami sa Zoom trainings and it did not stop sa halos na dalawang taon. So ito na lang talaga ang hinihintay namin, na makabalik na lahat sa court," he said.

Trotting out an intact lineup, JRU is banking on familiarity as Gonzalez is happy to see the team operate like one functional unit this NCAA Season 97.

Continue reading below ↓

Holdovers JL delos Santos, and Marwin Dionisio are all thrusted to bigger roles this year as their maturity will be put to the test as the veterans, while also integrating transferees EJ Agbong and Jason Celis from Letran to their line of attack.

Unfortunately, the Heavy Bombers will miss Ry dela Rosa, who will be sitting out this season due to an ACL injury, and Agem Miranda and John Amores, both of whom have been relegated to Team B for disciplinary actions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Still, Gonzalez is raving on the personnel he has for JRU, saying, "Ang pinanghahawakan na lang namin, kami lang ang masasabi mo na intact. And yung mga natira, I can say na nag-mature na sila both physical and mental. So having that experience na nakalaro na sila together before, we're banking on that."

And that only leads to the Heavy Bombers dreaming of better results as they hope to be in the thick of the playoff race and buy a ticket to the postseason in this mad dash of a tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Masasabi ko na lalaban itong team na ito. The pandemic worked in our favor kasi yung team namin before, kulang talaga sa maturity. Pero right now, na-achieve na namin lahat yung physical capabilities at nakikita ko na outstanding ang improvements at decision making ng mga bata," he said.

"Yun lang talaga ang nakikita kong strength ng team na ito, yung chemistry talaga. Mahirap kalaban yung team na magkakakilala."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.