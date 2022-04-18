Outfitter MNL Kingpin gets bigger spotlight after Platinum's ABL 3x3 stint

SAVE for a championship for Platinum Karaoke in the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup, MNL Kingpin couldn't have wished for a better rep for its brand.

For CEO JC Fernandez, the bronze medal finish of the Philippine representative in the invitational halfcourt tourney may just be the boost his outfitting company needs to expand his business to the region.

"Naging magandang opportunity ito for our brand to expand further, so we're very grateful for the trust that Platinum gave us," he said.

Fernandez couldn't help but smile seeing the MNL Kingpin threads get international mileage as the Platinum crew of Juan Gomez de Liano, Chris de Chavez, and imports Marcus Hammonds and Carlos Martinez steamroll over the competition.

The squad coached by Anton Altamirano were quick to earn the adulation of the Bali crowd as they swept Pool C in dominant fashion before narrowly taking down Ahmedabad 3BL from India, 19-17, in the quarters.

If not for a heartbreaking buzzer beater by Indonesia Patriots A's Jamarr Johnson in the semifinals for the 15-13 decision, Platinum could have made it to the Finals and even win it all.

Still, the crew made sure not to come home empty handed and earned its place in the podium with a 15-8 win over VN Red & Gold in the bronze medal game.

It's not the gold medal finish that Platinum aspired for, yet Fernandez is elated to just see the red and white MNL Kingpin jerseys be flaunted outside of the country.

"Sa star power pa lang ng lineup nila, grabe na," he said.

MNL Kingpin making a name itself as sportswear apparel brand

For a sportswear company that was only established in 2015 in a humble Cubao neighborhood, it slowly established its footing as the official outfitter of Perpetual and Jose Rizal University, Filbasket, and several more Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League teams.

But this partnership with Platinum in the ABL 3x3 tourney is definitely the peak.

"To see MNL Kingpin in that international stage alongside other prestigious brands from the other countries, masaya na kami," said Fernandez' whose MNL Kingpin already has four branches in Cubao, Bagong Silang in Caloocan, Paranaque, and Cebu City. "We're happy na narepresent tayo ng maganda in an international stage."

This, though, can only be the start with MNL Kingpin, which is always trying to keep its jersey game strong.

