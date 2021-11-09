Now on his 2nd year, Miko Eala stands out in Penn State men's tennis

ON HIS sophomore year, Miko Eala continues to shine as one of the bright spots of Penn State University Men's Tennis.

Miko is the 19-year-old brother of Filipina teen tennis sensation Alex Eala, and is currently playing in his second year with Penn State after graduating from the Rafa Nadal Academy last year.

In a recently concluded stint in the Liberty Hidden Dual series, Eala won all three of his singles matches in the three-day tournament against UPenn, Liberty, and Old Dominion.

He conquered Christian Worst, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, of Liberty to complete his first day. Eala didn't put on the brakes from there; in the succeeding days, he won against Old Dominion's Yehven Sirous, 6-4, 6-4, and then survived Kevin Zhu of Penn, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Miko Eala commended by Penn State coach

Penn State Nittany Lions' Head coach Paul Tobin commended Eala's feat: "Huge win for Miko today, clinching the win against Penn. We started off strong in singles, and managed to keep the momentum going," he said in a report published by gopsusports.com, the official athletic website for Penn Sate.

However, in doubles play, the Filipino tennister only won one of his three matches with partner Charl Morgan.

Eala and the Nitanny Lions will return to action in spring, first quarter of 2022.

