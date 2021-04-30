Miko Eala conquers Big Ten debut, even as Penn State submits to Nebraska

MIKO Eala stood out as one of the only two victories for the Penn State Men’s Tennis in their first and last match in the Big Ten tournament on Friday morning (Manila Time) in Nebraska.

The freshman tennister, the older brother of Alex, defeated Victor Moreno Lozano, 7-5, 6-4, to bag a win for the Nittany Lions in his first-ever Big Ten appearance.

Another rookie, Bora Sengul of Turkey, bagged the other victory for the team after beating William Gleason.

Their feats, however, were small potatoes in the overall scheme, as PSU succumbed to Nebraska, 2-4, and ended their Big Ten journey in the first round of eliminations.

In his first year with Penn State, Eala recorded a 12-5 win-loss card in singles play, but tallied only five wins of his 12 games in the doubles.

Eala started suiting up for the Nittany Lions late last year after he graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

