Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 30
    Tennis

    Miko Eala conquers Big Ten debut, even as Penn State submits to Nebraska

    by Kate Reyes
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: gopsusports.com

    MIKO Eala stood out as one of the only two victories for the Penn State Men’s Tennis in their first and last match in the Big Ten tournament on Friday morning (Manila Time) in Nebraska.

    The freshman tennister, the older brother of Alex, defeated Victor Moreno Lozano, 7-5, 6-4, to bag a win for the Nittany Lions in his first-ever Big Ten appearance.

    Another rookie, Bora Sengul of Turkey, bagged the other victory for the team after beating William Gleason.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Their feats, however, were small potatoes in the overall scheme, as PSU succumbed to Nebraska, 2-4, and ended their Big Ten journey in the first round of eliminations.

      In his first year with Penn State, Eala recorded a 12-5 win-loss card in singles play, but tallied only five wins of his 12 games in the doubles.

      Eala started suiting up for the Nittany Lions late last year after he graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: gopsusports.com

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again