Mika Desiderio hits back at Uvero: 'Pwede drug test?'

WHILE Paul Desiderio has chosen to keep silent regarding Agatha Uvero's allegations from this morning, a user named Mika Desiderio (@_mikadee) commented on the matter on her now-private Instagram account.

Hours after Agatha Uvero's statements, Mika Desiderio posted a series of IG stories tackling the matter. Netizens were able to take screenshots that later circulated around Twitter. Uvero herself retweeted another netizen's reaction to these screenshots.

"I hope you're happy with your so called 'justice,'" wrote Mika Desiderio. "You have every right to do so, and I wish you didn't have to go through whatever it was."

She continued: "I hope we can tell the world about you too, but we aren't like that. Plus, we are not that powerful."

Mika Desiderio: 'I'll just pray for healing for everyone'

Mika Desiderio continued in Cebuano, "Kung kami mu storya, bati na dayon. Kung ikaw, okay na. This is just my sentiments, not a threat. I'll just pray for healing for everyone. More like masagpan ka nga naa kay kuyog lain."

In another IG story, she said: "Pwede drug test? Aw ayaw nlng kay klaro kaayo usbon ang resulta. Powerful bya pamilya."

As of posting, Paul Desiderio has not responded to requests for comment.

The PBA will be launching its own internal investigation on the allegations of abuse put forward by Uvero.

