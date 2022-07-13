Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA to launch inquiry into domestic abuse allegations against Paul Desiderio

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE PBA will conduct an inquiry on the alleged abuse by Blackwater's Paul Desiderio against his former girlfriend Agatha Uvero.

    The league said in a statement it does not tolerate any form of domestic abuse, and such accusation should be given serious attention.

    The PBA also said it expects Blackwater to cooperate in the inquiry.

    "The league will conduct an inquiry and hand down its findings and resolution as soon as the facts are clearly established," the PBA said.

    “We are confident that Blackwater management will extend its full cooperation and assistance toward ensuring that a just determination is reached,” the PBA added.

      In a tweet early Wednesday morning, Uvero made the accusations against Desiderio.

      “The league will not tolerate any form of domestic abuse. No matter the cause or circumstances, physical and psychological abuse of women, whether in the confines of marriage or not, is inexcusable.”

      “This report deserves serious attention by both the ballclub concerned and the PBA itself,” said the league.

      Desiderio was drafted in 2018 by NLEX before being traded to Blackwater before the season. He is currently out of action for Blackwater after suffering an ACL injury during the preseason.

