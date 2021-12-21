LOOK: As promised, Pingris pulls off 'bra run' after Blacklist feat

HE MADE a promise as the Mobile Legends world championship heated up. And now, at the end, with Blacklist International emerging victorious, the Pinoy Sakuragi made sure to deliver.

PBA great Marc Pingris jogged around their subdivision wearing a bra on Tuesday afternoon, and uploaded a series of videoclips on his Instagram stories for accountability.

WATCH:

Continue reading below ↓

It was last December 11, during the quarterfinal round of M3, that Pingris made a wild promise on social media. "Kapag nanalo Pilipinas sa M3, tatakbo ako nang nakabra sa village namin," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And so he did, just two days after M3 came to an end.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Take a look:

Marc Pingris congratulates Blacklist International

Pingris also applauded championship team Blacklist International.

"Blacklist International, congrats sainyo, katulad ng promise ko, tatakbo akong nakabra sa village naming kahit nakakahiya," the former Magnolia star bared.

The Gilas Pilipinas vet also commended runner-ups Onic PH by the end of his video.

"Congrats nga pala sa champions ng M3. And sa Onic din, kahit di kayo nanalo, para sa amin champion pa din kayo," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

If Onic PH had won the crown instead of Blacklist, Pingris would still have had to do his little stunt, as the M3 world championships featured an all-Filipino finals.

Pingris has always been a big esports fan and a gamer himself. Even after his retirement announcement later this year, he said that he would still keep on playing Dota.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.