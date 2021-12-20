Marc Pingris, Jayjay Helterbrand headline 3x3 charity event

MARC Pingris and Jayjay Helterbrand lead the participants in a two-day 3x3 charity event from Dec. 22 at the SV Ball Park.

Dubbed as the 'SV Battle of The All-Stars: Play To Inspire", Pingris and Helterbrand will be joined by celebrity ballers Gerald Anderson, JC Tiuseco, and DJ Loonyo.

Pingris and Rico Maierhofer will team up in their PBA Moto Vlog squad with Billy Mamaril, and KG Canaleta taking part.

Anderson, Tiuseco, and DJ Loonyo will play for separate teams.

Mac Cardona, Ryan Arana, and Jay-R Alabanza will play for Spade Vapes, Mac Tallo, Dan Reducto, Mark Yee, and Jerwin Gaco will be part of SV Squad, Fran Yu will play for Luxxe Slim, brothers Ricci and Prince Rivero and Jojo Cunanan will see action for Frontrow Cares, Ronald Tubid will be part of Luxxe White, and Paolo and Derrick Hubalde playing for Luxx3 Protect.

Event founder Sam Verzosa, who is also the person behind Frontrow, said the Mabuhay Deseret Foundation, an organization which takes care of individuals with disfigurations and other debilitating conditions like people with cleft lip, and persons with eye conditions such as cataract and clubfoot and prosthetics, is the beneficiary of the project.

"This charity basketball event is all about not just inspiring but helping. We, at Frontrow, is always in the business of helping and changing people's lives. Of course, this is also for the love of the game of basketball, for the players and our chosen beneficiary," said Verzosa.

The event is backed by Tutok To Win Party List and Frontrow Cares with Wilson as the official ball.

