Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Dec 20
    Basketball

    Marc Pingris, Jayjay Helterbrand headline 3x3 charity event

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    Retired PBA stars Jayjay Helterbrand and Marc Pingris gear up for 3x3 action.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    MARC Pingris and Jayjay Helterbrand lead the participants in a two-day 3x3 charity event from Dec. 22 at the SV Ball Park.

    Dubbed as the 'SV Battle of The All-Stars: Play To Inspire", Pingris and Helterbrand will be joined by celebrity ballers Gerald Anderson, JC Tiuseco, and DJ Loonyo.

    Pingris and Rico Maierhofer will team up in their PBA Moto Vlog squad with Billy Mamaril, and KG Canaleta taking part.

    Anderson, Tiuseco, and DJ Loonyo will play for separate teams.

    Mac Cardona, Ryan Arana, and Jay-R Alabanza will play for Spade Vapes, Mac Tallo, Dan Reducto, Mark Yee, and Jerwin Gaco will be part of SV Squad, Fran Yu will play for Luxxe Slim, brothers Ricci and Prince Rivero and Jojo Cunanan will see action for Frontrow Cares, Ronald Tubid will be part of Luxxe White, and Paolo and Derrick Hubalde playing for Luxx3 Protect.

    Jerwin Gaco, Jayjay Helterbrad

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Jerwin Gaco and Jayjay Helterband are suiting up for charity.

    Event founder Sam Verzosa, who is also the person behind Frontrow, said the Mabuhay Deseret Foundation, an organization which takes care of individuals with disfigurations and other debilitating conditions like people with cleft lip, and persons with eye conditions such as cataract and clubfoot and prosthetics, is the beneficiary of the project.

    "This charity basketball event is all about not just inspiring but helping. We, at Frontrow, is always in the business of helping and changing people's lives. Of course, this is also for the love of the game of basketball, for the players and our chosen beneficiary," said Verzosa.

    The event is backed by Tutok To Win Party List and Frontrow Cares with Wilson as the official ball.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Retired PBA stars Jayjay Helterbrand and Marc Pingris gear up for 3x3 action.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again