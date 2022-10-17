It’s Pacquiao x Park in an upcoming ep of Korean variety show ‘Knowing Bros’

PACQUIAO’S GRAND tour of Korean variety shows continues.

Teased this weekend was an upcoming episode of Knowing Bros, guest-starring both Manny Pacquiao and former 2NE1 member and Star Magic talent Sandara Park.

This one-two punch of an episode features the boxing legend entering the set in a school uniform outfit, and asking, “Who’s the boss here?”

Later, he demonstrates shadowboxing and balloon popping to hosts Kang Ho-dong, Lee Soo-geun, Kim Young-chul, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Heechul, Min Kyunghoon, Lee Sangmin, at Lee Jin-ho.

Park also shows off some dance moves.

The episode is slated to air on October 22, one day before Pacquiao’s episode in Running Man.

In more good news for the multi-titled boxer who hung up his gloves professionally last September 2021, the Davao City prosecutor's office has junked the cyber libel complaint filed by religious figure Apollo Quiboloy.

Quiboloy had taken aim at the former senator after Pacquiao refused to attend a presidential debate hosted by the pastor's Sonshine Media Network International, or SMNI.

"The complainant's contention that the various press releases of herein respondent signify proof of the latter's malicious intention is not convincing," read part of the six-page resolution issued by the prosecutors.

