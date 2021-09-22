Pacquiao SALN reveals: Boxer still a billionaire with P3.2B declared net worth

THIS WEEK, the Senate published a summary of its 24 legislators’ statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth, or better known by its acronym SALN.

You can view the full list here.

Boxer turned lawmaker (and now presidential candidate) Manny Pacquiao was among the wealthiest in the list, declaring a net worth of P3,187,092,600.69 for 2020. This is slightly behind the richest senator, Cynthia Villar, who listed P3,875,696,435 as her net worth.

A sizable gap follows between Pacquiao and the third-richest senator according to SALN: Ralph Recto, at P581,071,657.97.

Manny Pacquiao net worth has remained stable

Based on the Senate release, Pacquiao’s net worth has remained stable through the pandemic. His 2019 SALN pegged his net worth at P3,172,524,957.50. Still, the one-year gap saw a P14.6 million increase.

In its list of the highest-paid athletes in the world (published in late 2019), Forbes estimated that Pacquiao, an eight-time world division champ, has earned around $435 million, or more than P21 billion.

“Pacquiao’s 25 pay-per-view fights have generated 20 million buys and an estimated $1.3 billion in revenue,” wrote Forbes’ Kurt Badenhausen at the time.

Forbes estimates his net worth to be around $26 million as of November 2019, or around P1.456 billion. $24 million comes from boxing purses, while the remainder comes from various endorsements.

