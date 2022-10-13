Music, Movies And TV

LOOK: Pacquiao will guest in hit Korean variety show Running Man

1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Running Man/Instagram

FROM PAC-MAN to Running Man.

Manny Pacquiao is guesting in an upcoming episode of hit Korean variety/reality show Running Man. The page’s official Instagram account showed some behind-the-scenes snaps of what appears to be a boxing-themed episode.

“The greatest meeting ever,” went the caption (as translated by Google). “All members and crew are in fan heart mode[.]”

Running Man Manny Pacquiao episode to air on October 23

In the comment section, netizens were excited about Pacquiao meeting up with popular Korean actress Song Ji-Hyo, who has been a regular at Running Man.

The show is expected to air on October 23, according to the Running Man PH Facebook page.

Running Man has been airing for the past 12 years, and has been franchised in three countries. The Philippine version of Running Man began airing last September in GMA 7, with hosts Mikael Daez, Glaiza de Castro, Ruru Madrid, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy de Santos, Angel Guardian and Buboy Villar.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
