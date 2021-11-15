What are Manila mayors’ guidelines for contact sports in NCR?

WITH Manila under Alert Level 2, mayors of the National Capital Region have proposed guidelines for those who wish to play contact sports or attend sporting events.

IATF regulations stipulate that at Alert Level 2, contact sports are no longer prohibited, but can only be done if the local government unit permits.

The Metro Manila Council, through MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos, recommended that only the fully vaccinated will be allowed to play contact sports or watch sporting events.

It is hoped that these guidelines will also “incentivize” more people to get vaccinated, according to MMDA Resolution No. 21-28.

These guidelines were formulated in partnership with the Department of Health's NCR arm, and represent the "unified and official stand" of all Metro Manila mayors. Abalos noted, however, that these are only recommendations, and they are still waiting for IATF approval.

What are LGU guidelines for contact sports in NCR under Alert Level 2?

Face masks will be optional during play. Social distancing also need not be followed in contact sports. However, when not in play, players should wear face masks and observe social distancing.

In addition, “emphasis is laid on the venue capacity limitations, vaccination status, observance of minimum public health standards, and contact tracing.”

“Since players are susceptible to physical proximity with one another while spectators are inclined to cheer or chant in a crowd, having them fully vaccinated will reduce risk of transmission,” said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos in a statement.

To conduct organized sports in your area, the organizer or venue operator has the responsibility to apply for the necessary permit from the LGU.

They must declare the nature of the event, number of participants, and duration. They must also have a written registry of the health declaration as well as all information necessary for contract tracing of athletes, spectators, and other personnel. During the event, they have the responsibility of ensuring venue capacity limitations (70 percent capacity for outdoor venues, and 50 percent capacity for indoor venues), checking for vaccination requirements, conducting temperature checks, verifying vaccination cards, and keeping records for contact tracing.

For unorganized events like pickup games either the barangay officials or, for private venues, the business operators will have the responsibility of supervising and enforcing the above health protocols.

Abalos said: “With these guidelines we are recommending to the IATF, we can help the contact sports industry to get back in the game and give motivation to the public, especially the sports enthusiasts, to get fully vaccinated."

But, again, Abalos emphasized, "However, we have to wait for the IATF’s approval on this matter.”

