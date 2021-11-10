Vico Sotto says contact sports remain banned in Pasig

WHILE IATF guidelines officially allow contact sports in areas under Alert Level 2, the final decision rests with the approval of the local government unit.

And in Pasig, Mayor Vico Sotto has made it official: Contact sports (excepting those with special permits, like the PBA) are still banned for the meantime within the city.

“Hinihingi ko po ang inyong kooperasyon: BAWAL PO MUNA ANG CONTACT SPORTS (unless w special permit, like PBA),” said the mayor over Twitter.

He said that he reached the decision after a consultation meeting with the city’s barangay captains.

“Nakarating kami sa consensus na dapat huwag munang payagan ang contact sports.”

It seemed to be a painful decision for Sotto, who is running for reelection next year along with running mate Dodot Jaworski. Vico is an avid and, according to many reports, skilled basketball player himself.

“Kahit naman ako. gusto ko nang maglaro. Pero tiis-tiis muna. Malaking bagay na yung pwede na mag-park, mall, at iba pa. Pero iba kasi ang basketball,” he wrote in a follow-up reply to his original tweet.

“[M]agpapalitan talaga tayo ng mukha. Baka maging dahilan pa ito ng isa pang surge.”

