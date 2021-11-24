LJ Moreno reveals: Valuables go missing during Alapag house move in California

FORMER actress LJ Moreno-Alapag revealed that both her family may have been the victim of burglary during a recent house move in their new home base of California.

In a video interview with Rufa Mae Quinto-Magallanes in the duo’s The WanderMamas YouTube channel, Moreno suspects that the movers tasked to transfer their belongings into their new residence may have been responsible for the disappearance of two rings.

“It’s really sad, kasi from the Philippines, di ba, ang dami din naming valuables and ang daming movers din, pero in the Philippines, wala naman nawala or anything,” said the wife of Jimmy Alapag, former PBA superstar and current assistant coach of the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s NBA G League affiliate.

As Moreno-Alapag recounted, she had tucked away a Rolex watch and two rings inside a drawer as four movers arrived at their residence and she prepared to take a shower.

“Pag-akyat ko, wala na yung bench under that [drawer], kasi, apparently, pumasok yung movers, kinuha [...] Hindi ko naman din naisip na papasok sila [...] “Sila lang yung nasa taas na, e, sila lang yung naglilipat,” LJ went on.

Upon checking the drawer, she saw that the rings were missing.

“Nag-pray na ako nang bonggang-bongga,” she told Rufa Mae.

The watch was, thankfully, still there.

LJ Moreno files claim, complaint

She has currently filed a claim against the moving company for the suspected robbery.

Moreno-Alapag blames herself for not thoroughly vetting the movers. “Nung chineck ko talaga, okay naman yung reviews, although meron palang ilan na bad [reviews]. After ko na na-check “Kasi parang 4.5 stars naman sila. So, sabi ko, ‘Okay na.’”

Still, she’s happy with the Alapags’ new home, which she said has four bedrooms and a large backyard, inside a more peaceful neighborhood.

Both Jimmy and LJ, along with their three children, moved to the United States back in September 2020.

