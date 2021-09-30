Jimmy Alapag's 9-year-old son, Ian, ventures into baseball in the States

IT runs in the blood, of course.

At just nine years old, Ian Alapag, the eldest son of PBA legend Jimmy Alapag, has begun showing serious interest in multiple sports. In an Instagram post, Alapag recently showed off Ian trying his hand at bat.

"Ever since he saw the movie The Sandlot he wanted to try baseball," his mother, LJ Moreno-Alapag, told SPIN Life. "Nasa Philippines pa lang kami 'non pero we couldn't really find one near us. He also trained three to four times a week for taekwondo then."

Continue reading below ↓

Early in the pandemic, the Alapag family decided to move Stateside as 'The Mighty Mouse' vied for a coaching slot in the NBA. He was eventually snapped up in the coaching staff of the Sacramento Kings, and assisted them from the sidelines during their Summer League victory.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He is now an assistant coach of the Stockton Kings in the G League.

Ian, meanwhile, has long been active in taekwondo, but wanted to try something new.

So, when he got the chance to play baseball in the States, he went all in, Moreno shared.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

How Jimmy Alapag and LJ Moreno nurture their kids' dreams

"Here in the US, he has easy access to baseball because very big 'yung Little League. So, when I saw na open 'yung sign up for spring in our city, we made sure to [enroll] him," she continued. "It was cool kasi first practice pa lang, the coaches asked us if we were sure Ian has no background in basbeball."

Continue reading below ↓

The kid defintely showed potential.

"We were like, 'not at all' kasi nga Jimmy is into basketball and never played baseball. They were surprised kasi he has natural talent daw, and he could pitch really hard. So, first season pa lang, they were training him to be a pitcher," continued the seasoned actress.

Continue reading below ↓

As parents, they continue to nourish Ian's interest and show him more opportunities to explore.

"We always make sure we encourage him and give him access to being able to practice. Jimmy takes him to the batting cages, or plays catch with him at the park," she said.

Coach Jimmy and LJ believe that dreams begin with these simple gestures of support they give. When it comes to getting pep talks, after all, it's best to get it straight from his dad.

"I'm just proud my son has found another sport that he enjoys and has fun with. My advice to him is always to give his best, and have fun, too," the Stockton Kings assistant coach said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.