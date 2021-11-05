Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Jimmy Alapag set for G League coaching debut with Stockton Kings

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Jimmy Alapag Kings
    PHOTO: Sacramento Kings

    JIMMY Alapag begins a new chapter in his coaching career as he helps the Stockton Kings from the sidelines in the brand new NBA G League season.

    Jimmy Alapag as Stockton Kings assistant coach

    The former PBA MVP will officially begin his first season in the United States behind head coach Bobby Jackson, hopeful to sustain their fantastic run in the Summer League.

    Jimmy Alapag and Bobby Jackson

    Stockton opens its season against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday (Manila time) at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

    Alapag will be working with Jackson, as well as fellow deputies Will Scott and Akachi Okugo.

    The Kings will be led by two-way players Louis King and Neemias Queta, as well as Robert Woodard III.

      This will be a breakthrough for Alapag, who last coached for the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

      He previously held assistant coaching jobs in Meralco and San Miguel in the PBA, as well as the Gilas Pilipinas national team.

      PHOTO: Sacramento Kings

