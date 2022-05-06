In viral TikTok video, La Salle players seen dancing to BBM campaign song

IN A TikTok video, former Mapua forward and current La Salle player Jonnel Palicarpio was allegedly seen dancing to the tune of rapper Andrew E.’s "Bagong Pilipinas" campaign song for the Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte tandem.

Joining him were fellow Green Archers Mark Nonoy, CJ Austria, Justine Baltazar, and Emman Galman.

The Kapampangan young gun apparently captioned his post, “Solid bbm and sarah”, tagging the others who appeared in the video with him.

While the video has now been taken down from Policarpio's TikTok timeline, Twitter account @PBABubbleStory has uploaded a capture.

Screenshots of Policarpio's original caption on TikTok were also circulated.

Another Twitter user linked to the original TikTok video (with the thumbnail and caption). But the video is no longer available.

La Salle will be facing the University of the Philippines later today in a do-or-die match to determine who will face Ateneo in the UAAP Season 84 finals.

Earlier in the season, La Salle president Bro. Bernie Oca called on DLSU fans to wear pink in support for presidential candidate Leni Robredo in the upcoming elections. Last week, photos of FEU volleyball players Lycha Ebon, Ash Cañete, Niks Medina, Shiela Kiseo, Jean Asis and Chen Tagaod expressing their support for the BBM-Sara tandem also exploded on social media. The photos spurred statements from both the FEU Administration and the university's Central Student Organization.

