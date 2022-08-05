Amid rumors, Kiefer Ravena clears air on his current dating life

KIEFER Ravena broke his silence on the rumors that have been running rampant on social media for a few days now.

"These past few days have been dirty and ugly. It's time to put a halt to it," he begun. "Alyssa [Valdez] released a statement in May regarding our separation last January. We both agreed to move on peacefully and we respect each other's decisions."

The NLEX star, who had separated a few months back from then-girlfriend Alyssa Valdez, was being linked to a flight attendant named 'Kholeen Ortiz' after a photo of them seated beside each other in a social gathering circulated online.

Netizens were quick to assume the two were dating.

Even his siblings Thirdy, Dani were dragged into the issue and were accused hurtful words by netizens.

"Rumors that I am dating anyone right now are completely false and hurtful, especially to those who have been unwittingly dragged into this issue," clarified Ravena.

He acknowledged that he has "made mistakes in the past," but has already learned from them.

Even so, these mistakes do not give netizens the right to bash others, he said. "Let's all be kind to one another," he pleaded, ending his statement with an emoji.

Read: Kiefer Ravena statement in full:





