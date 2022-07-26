Alyssa Valdez rocks the new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 ‘Reverse Mocha’

CHECK OUT those kicks Alyssa Valdez is wearing.

On her social media pages, the Creamline star posted shots of herself rocking one of the most coveted sneaker releases of the year: the new Travis Scott collab with Jordan Brand.

The “Reverse Mocha” bears the signature lateral reverse Swoosh on a low-cut profile, with the rapper and designer’s Cactus Jack logo appearing on the tongue. A stitched-on face of Scott also appears on the left heel, while the logo is also stitched on the medials. (Both details are clearly seen in Valdez's photos.)

A luxurious mocha base marks the upper, with sail accents to complete the look.

On Instagram, Dani Ravena could not contain her excitement, writing "GAD DAAAYYYYYUUMMMM" on the comment section.

The Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” was released on July 21 in select retailers and Nike’s SNKRS app. It retailed for $150, but on StockX, its lowest ask is hovering above the $1,000 (around P55,000) mark.

In a recent PVL match against Choco Mucho, team captain Valdez scored 19 points, with 15 digs and 12 receptions.

