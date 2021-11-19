Kevin Ferrer ties the knot with MM Belarmino

KEVIN Ferrer now has longtime beau MM Belarmino to call his "missus."
The Northport star officially tied the knot with his partner on Thursday in a civil wedding. He announced the news on social media the next morning.
"A new chapter of our life is about to begin," he wrote on Instagram, tagging his wife.
Kevin Ferrer proposed to MM Belarmino earlier this year
On Valentine's Day this year, Ferrer went down on his knee to propose to Belarmino. Seven months later, and the couple was able to make it happen.
Their relationship go all the way back to their college days in the University of Santo Tomas, where Ferrer steered the Growlign Tigers to a first runner-up finish in 2015.
