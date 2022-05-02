Kevin Alas reveals wife’s cancer diagnosis came before semis game

KEVIN Alas has broken his silence on the news of his wife’s diagnosis of gestational trophoblastic neoplasia — an affliction that Selina Dagdag-Alas has called a “rare type of cancer."

Posting a sweet couple picture on his social media pages, with the courtside reporter donning more protective wear over her face, the NLEX guard revealed that when they received the diagnosis “right before a semifinals game”, he was “quite shaken.”

“Hearing the word[s] ‘cancer’ and ‘chemotherapy’ seemed daunting to the both of us. But by God's grace, He has been and continues to sustain us," Alas wrote.

“We believe the Lord allowed this to happen because He knows what's best for us, and ultimately it is also for His glory.”

While Selina Dagdag-Alas only revealed that she had been diagnosed just a month before, Kevin Alas' post reveals that they had gotten the news during NLEX's match-up against Ginebra. The Gin Kings dispatched the Road Warriors in four games to advance to the Governors' Cup finals.

Kevin Alas, Selina Dagdag-Alas trust in faith to sustain them

Alas, who from the start of their marriage has centered it around their mutually strong faith, then quoted Romans 8:28.

“We constantly pray for Selina's healing as we go through the chemotherapy cycles,” he went on.

On Instagram, Terrence Romeo, Ray Parks, LA Tenorio, Jimmy Alapag, Jeff Chan, Anthony Semerad, Chris Ross, and many more sent prayer emojis his way. On Facebook, Rey Nambatac wrote on the comment section, “Prayers up. Get well soon Selina!”

