Kevin Alas raves about Scottie's vastly improved offense

KEVIN Alas has been blessed to be a scorer all his life, from his days as a kid in Las Piñas to being Letran's star to now becoming NLEX’s bonafide go-to guy.

The Road Warriors star guard, though, knows anyone can’t become a scorer overnight.

That’s why Alas is amazed at the evolution of Scottie Thompson, who has become a legitimate scoring threat – thanks to his improved outside shooting and more creative offense off the dribble.

Alas on Scottie Thompson evolution

That apart from the Barangay Ginebra guard's trademark timely rebounding and pinpoint playmaking has earned him the Best Player of the Conference award in the PBA Governors’ Cup – beating a bunch of worthy contenders, including Alas, for the top individual award in the import-flavored conference.

“I’ll be honest: it is surprising,” Alas said of Thompson’s development during his SPIN Zoom In guesting. “Alam naman natin na Scottie can easily get a triple-double because of his talent. But to add a scoring into his arsenal, I think that’s very impressive, kasi hindi mo naman basta-basta matututunan yan eh.”

“Kunyari pumunta ka sa isang basketball court, nakita mo isang bata na walang shooting or walang opensa, and then suddenly, through the years, biglang naging shooter, gumanda yung opensa.”

“Kahit sino naman sa atin, mai-impress kasi alam mong pinagtrabahuhan din niya yung kung ano man mayroon siya ngayon,” he continued of the Gin Kings do-it-all player. “I’m sure not all role players can do that.”

Thompson made the NLEX defense pay with his all-around play as Barangay Ginebra finished off the Road Warriors in four games in the best-of-five semifinals.

The former NCAA MVP out of Perpetual Help sustained his remarkable play in the finals against Meralco, emerging as the top-scoring local from both teams as he averaged 17.8 points on top of eight rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.1 steals against two turnovers in 44.4 minutes in six games to become Finals MVP.

“Nung una, yung depensa namin kay Scottie before, let’s just go under, let’s make him shoot the three-point shot, and right now, hindi mo na pwede gawin yung depensang ganun kay Scottie eh, kasi you have to respect his shot na,” Alas said.

“Pag you close out dun sa three-points ni Scottie, magaling din umatake. Pag made-deny mo naman siya, nakakakuha naman siya ng offensive rebounds,” he added. “So if you ask me, it’s very impressive yung evolution ng game ni Scottie. Talagang kumpleto na ngayon.”

The absence of injured Ginebra star Stanley Pringle likewise hastened the growth of Thompson’s scoring as the latter took more of the playmaking duties also from elder statesman LA Tenorio.

“He earned it,” Alas said of Thompson’s BPC award. “Very impressive kasi…they struggled at the start of the conference then yung roles nila, syempre siguro nag-adjust sila na wala si Stanley.”

“I’m very happy for him na nakuha niya yung BPC, kasi nabasa ko yung interview niya na role player daw nakakuha ng Best Player of the Conference,” he added. “Nakakatuwa kasi sa mga batang nanonood, talagang hindi mo kailangan umiskor ng 20, 30, 40 points para maging Best Player of the Conference. It just shows na sometimes, na hard work can do it.”

