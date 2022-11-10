Officially Doc Kathy: Bersola now a licensed physician

CALLING IT her “championship” and her “holy grail”, Kathy Bersola proudly announced that she has passed the physician licensure exam and is now officially an M.D.

Last year, Bersola, who was playing for the Perlas Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League, went on hiatus from her volleyball career to focus on her medical studies.

In a post on Instagram, she reflected on this sacrifice.

“For years, all I’ve longed for has been winning it all in one of the big leagues at least once before I stopped playing. It became an obsession and it was mostly the reason why I pushed myself to play pro volleyball throughout medical school,” she wrote.

“But, this?” she went on, posting a picture of the results of the licensure exam, which were held last October. “This makes up for all of it. This is my championship and I’m proud to share it with everyone who journeyed with me through this long, difficult road.”

Calling it a “team effort”, Bersola wrote that she was both blessed and grateful for this achievement.

On Twitter, her post was more to the point.

"Doktor na ako?!?!?!" she asked, with crying emoji.

While playing for the Lady Maroons, she graduated summa cum laude from her pre-med course at the University of the Philippines back in 2017.

A fellow student at the University of the Philippines topped the 2022 Physician Licensure Examination, the results of which were released today.