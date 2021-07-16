Kathy Bersola begs off from PVL to focus on medical internship

LAOAG — Kathy Bersola has decided to skip Perlas Spikers’ Premier Volleyball League bubble campaign to focus on med school.

Bersola was conspicuously missing in Laoag delegation and from its final roster for the PVL Open Conference starting on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center.

On the eve of PVL’s professional debut, the 5-foot-11 middle blocker took to social media why she won’t be part of volleyball’s historic return in this pandemic.

“It has been an amazing four years of me having the #BestOfBothWorlds , but alas, the time has come. It has now become physically impossible for me to do both, with the strict league protocols, the league bubble being about 500km away, and me doing my rotations in PGH,” Bersola wrote.

PVL to PGH for top spiker

The University of the Philippines standout said she’s currently taking her internship at Philippine General Hospital, which is not feasible with the bubble set-up of the league in Ilocos Norte.

Continue reading below ↓

That’s why she decided to focus on her dream to become a doctor.

“Internship is a whole different ball game and it’s about time for me to fully focus and give myself a fighting chance of becoming a great doctor someday. One year na lang!!!” She added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Skipping Perlas Spikers’ PVL campaign is a hard decision to make, but she wished them all the best as head coach Rei Diaz now relies on middle blockers Cherry Nunag, Czarina Carandang and Jeanette Villareal.

Perlas Spikers open their campaign against Cignal HD Spikers at 4 pm.

Reduced to a cheerleader, Bersola assured that this isn’t goodbye yet.

“Starting my PGH rotations in a few days!! Praying for everyone’s safety inside the PVL bubble. And of course, rooting for my Pearls all the way ... Save that (No.8) jersey for me, aight?” she concluded.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.