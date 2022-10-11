After NBA tuneups, Kai Sotto reminds himself: ‘Stay patient, keep the faith’

THE ADELAIDE 36ers are returning home to Australia after a successful 2-1 campaign against American teams, notching two wins against both Overtime Elite and the Phoenix Suns, before succumbing to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Instagram, Kai Sotto posted a gallery of shots from the OKC home court.

“Staying patient and keeping the faith; it'll all be worth it in God's timing,” he wrote on the caption.

Sotto was held scoreless as OKC pummeled the 36ers 131-98. He saw action for nine minutes, contributing four rebounds for Adelaide in their final NBAxNBL game.

Coach grateful for experience for Kai Sotto and the rest of the Adelaide 36ers

Despite the loss, 36ers coach CJ Bruton saw the exhibition games as “super valuable” experience for his team.

“For our players to compete against the elite and showcase our talent and see the talent that’s around the world — this is the best league in the world,” said Bruton in an article on adelaide36ers.com.

Bruton praised the grit of his team, who continued to fight even after overwhelmed at the first half. Added the coach: “It’s a dream come true for a lot of our guys. [T]hey probably only got to play against them on 2K."

Adelaide will commence the 2023 season with a Thursday, October 13 game against the Tasmania JackJumpers. This is Sotto’s second season with the Australian team.

