Kai Sotto scoreless as Thunder rip 36ers by 33

KAI Sotto went scoreless in nine minutes of play as the Adelaide 36ers were sent crashing back to earth by Oklahoma City Thunder with a 33-point blowout, 131-98, in the NBLxNBA exhibition games Friday (Manila time) at Paycom Center.

The Filipino center missed all of his three shots but grabbed four rebounds as the 36ers split this United States odyssey.

Oklahoma City was quick to assert dominance with its 27-9 start and never looked back, pushing the lead to its biggest at 40, after Darius Baszley made it 108-68 late in the third period.

Tre Mann led the Thunder with 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting from deep with five others scoring in double figures.

Josh Giddey poured 10 points built on three treys, to go with six assists and five boards against his old team.

It was a tough night for Adelaide, which paled in comparison to its 134-124 win over the Phoenix Suns last Monday where the Aussie side shot 24-of-43 from deep.

This time, the 36ers only shot 11-of-36 from beyond the arc.

Craig Randall paced Adelaide with 27 points, seven assists, and three boards, as Robert Franks got 20 points and seven rebounds.

The 36ers now head back Down Under as they begin their campaign in the 2022-23 NBL season against the Tasmania JackJumpers next Thursday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

