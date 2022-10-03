Kai Sotto has 11 points, two steals as Adelaide 36ers beat Phoenix Suns

KAI Sotto played solid for the Adelaide 36ers as they took down the Phoenix Suns, 134-124, in the NBLxNBA exhibition games on Sunday at Footprint Center (Monday, Manila time).

The Filipino center had a pair of dunks, finishing with 11 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist as he was a positive presence on the court at +11 in his 18 minutes of play.

Sotto helped Adelaide jump to an early 16-point lead, with his free throws at the 6:20 mark of the second quarter making it a 57-41 affair.

Devin Booker scores 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting, while Chris Paul delivers six points and 12 assists for the Suns. PHOTO: AP

Phoenix got to within one, 82-81, in the third quarter on a Chris Paul jumper, but Sotto's dunk triggered a 9-2 blast to restore order at 91-83.

Craig Randall waxed hot for the 36ers and drained nine treys, ending up with 35 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block, as Robert Franks also caught fire with 32 points from a sizzling 6-of-10 shooting from deep, on top of seven boards, two dimes, two steals, and a rejection.

Antonius Cleveland had 22 points and five rebounds, Daniel Johnson scored 15, and Mitch McCarron dished out 16 assists, while making four points, nine rebounds, three steals, and one block.

Adelaide ends the two-game US stint with a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday before returning to Australia for the 2022-23 NBL season next week.

Cam Payne came off the bench for the Suns and came up with 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges had 22 points each for Phoenix.

