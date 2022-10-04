‘This is just the beginning’: Kai posts highlights gallery from Suns game

KAI IS riding high on the Adelaide 36ers’ big win against the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game yesterday, October 4 (Philippine time).

“This is just the beginning,” he wrote in an Instagram post compiling pics from the faceoff, where the Australian team bested the Suns, 134-124. It was the first time an NBA team lost a preseason game to a non-NBA team since 2015.

Sotto scored 11, and racked two boards, two steals, and one assist in 18 meaningful minutes.

One of Sotto's pictures appeared to be one of the two highlight dunks he pulled off during the game. The first came late in the first quarter, while the second happened with 4:43 remaining in the third frame, with Sotto hammering down the dunk off a pass from Adelaide guard Mitch McCarron.

Norwood, Ra Gun-Ah praise Kai Sotto

On the comments section, Gabe Norwood complimented Kai Sotto with a trio of “100” emojis, while former Gilas player Ricardo Ratliffe/Ra Gun-Ah said, “You gonna be on the other team soon lil bro.”

Sotto replied to Ratliffe with a "praying hands" emoji.

Kobe Paras also commented with "KAIJU" in all caps.

