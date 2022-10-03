News And Trends

NBA dreams re-ignited as Filipinos celebrate Kai Sotto's show vs Phoenix Suns

by spin.ph staff
Just now
undefined

FUELING the fire inside Filipino fans on Monday afternoon was Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers, who beat the Phoenix Suns, 134-124, in an NBA preseason tourney with the NBL.

The 36ers are now the first non-NBA team to win a preseason game since Fenerbahce beat Brooklyn in October 2015.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Sotto, who was undrafted in the 2022 rookie draft, got the Pinoy pride flags waving as he posted 11 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist, getting quality minutes of play in his first-ever NBA-level game.

    On Twitter, the Kai show just re-ignited the hopes and dreams of his countrymen.

    From netizens to celebrities, here are the best reactions from Twitter warriors:

    Garry Valenciano sings praises

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Kai - 1, Suns - 0

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    NBA-worthy performance from Kai Sotto

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Pinoy pride, of course

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    History for Kai!

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again