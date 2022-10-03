NBA dreams re-ignited as Filipinos celebrate Kai Sotto's show vs Phoenix Suns

FUELING the fire inside Filipino fans on Monday afternoon was Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers, who beat the Phoenix Suns, 134-124, in an NBA preseason tourney with the NBL.

The 36ers are now the first non-NBA team to win a preseason game since Fenerbahce beat Brooklyn in October 2015.

Sotto, who was undrafted in the 2022 rookie draft, got the Pinoy pride flags waving as he posted 11 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist, getting quality minutes of play in his first-ever NBA-level game.

On Twitter, the Kai show just re-ignited the hopes and dreams of his countrymen.

From netizens to celebrities, here are the best reactions from Twitter warriors:

Garry Valenciano sings praises

Kai - 1, Suns - 0

NBA-worthy performance from Kai Sotto

Pinoy pride, of course

History for Kai!

