Fans not giving up on Kai Sotto's NBA dream after draft disappointment

ON FRIDAY morning, Manila time, fans waited hours to hear one name called out in this year’s edition of the NBA rookie draft.

But it was not to be.

Kai Sotto’s NBA hopes remain a dream. Despite a solid showing in the Australian league, and a flurry of team workouts before the big day, Sotto’s name was uncalled in a draft that saw the Orlando Magic select Duke University forward Paolo Banchero as the first overall pick.

OKC followed with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, while Houson selected Jabari Smith Jr. out of Auburn.

Earlier this morning, fans excitedly tweeted about which teams would pick up Kai Sotto, even tagging the squad’s social media accounts, or the NBA reporters covering the draft.

Kai Sotto to which team?

Pwede pa rin ba?

Even as the second round of the draft rolled around, Pinoy hoops fans on Twitter were not giving up hope.

After all, he's come the closest that any homegrown Pinoy has ever come to turning every Pinoy basketball fans' dream into a reality. And that's an achievement that no one will be able to take from him.

Check out these other tweets about Kai Sotto in the morning of the big day.

Celebs tweet out their support of Kai

Miss U, Pacquiao fervor rolled into one

Never forget the Pinoy fanbase

One day, this will happen

Pinas is still rooting for you, Kai Sotto

