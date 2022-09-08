Joe Devance turns emotional as he visits father’s grave

HIS RETIREMENT from the PBA now around three months in the rearview mirror, Joe Devance has been making good on his promise to “focus on family.”

Today, September 8, he uploaded a post about a meaningful family encounter: a visit to the grave of his biological father, Joe Devance Sr., in Oahu, Hawaii.

In a video post, the pensive JDV described what he was feeling at the moment.

“I’m a little emotional. I’m here in Hawaii. I was able to find my biological father, Joe Devance. Passed away about six years ago,” he said.

He also recalled how he had heard the circumstances of his father’s passing.

“It’s kinda crazy about how I found the news, how I heard of the news. They called me one morning, I remember like it was yesterday. I was with Ginebra, we was playing [...] we had a game later on that day, against Alaska. It was Justin Brownlee’s first game. I won’t never forget that.”

That day, July 24, 2016 a Honolulu hospital messaged him that morning on Twitter, asking if he was related to Joe Sr., and if he could call or message them. Later, the Aces beat the Gin Kings in overtime, 109-100. Brownlee, subbing in for an injured Paul Harris, made a monstrous PBA debut with a double double, but had to sit down for much of OT as he suffered from cramps.

Devance was born in Hawaii, but as a teen, moved to El Paso, Texas, where his stepfather, Ronald Bolden, taught him to play ball at the age of 14.

Joe Devance also visits father’s old workmates

Devance Sr. was a military veteran, and from the picture of the grave that JDV uploaded, was a Marine Corps corporal in Vietnam.

He also worked at the Oahu state penitentiary. Devance made sure to take time to visit his father’s old workmates.

“Was able to finally visit my biological father since he passed away,” he said in a caption summing up his visit. “This is a very meaningful trip for me! Thank you Lord Baby Jesus!!! Went to the Oahu Correctional Facility where he worked and met some people who knew him. Very cool!!!”

