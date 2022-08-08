‘I learned my lesson’: Jimmy Nocon responds to Denden Lazaro

AMONG THE many targets of Denden Lazaro-Revilla’s epic rant on volleyball fan culture was the background music being played during PVL games.

“Imagine mo, nagse-serve, and then, magsa-start na yung rally, may music pa rin?” she related on air.

She also related an incident during a Choco Mucho game day following Deanna Wong’s birthday (presumably, referring to the game against Army-Black Mamba on July 19).

“Time out, ha, time out. It wasn’t even between sets, it wasn’t even before the game, it wasn’t after the game. During a timeout in a set, nagpatugtog ng ‘Happy Birthday.’ What is this?” she said.

“That is so distracting. Kahit sabihing focused kami, we’re not deaf.”

To the DJ in charge, she asked rhetorically: “Are you playing it just for clout?

“Even if you’re trying to hype up the crowd… Sobrang showbiz, nakakainis.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jimmy Nocon responds to Denden Lazaro

Popular DJ Jimmy Nocon has responded to Lazaro’s complaints with a statement published on Twitter.

Continue reading below ↓

“First of all, hindi po ako nag-play ng Birthday song,” he explained, “hindi din po ako nagpeplay ng music kapag may rally.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nocon also explained the music selections and timing, saying that it was his way of entertaining the fans. “Na-witness ko kasi gano sila nagtiyaga sa haba ng pila[,] parang yun lang naisip kong way para kahit papaano makabawi.”

Continue reading below ↓

Of accusations of clout chasing, he also said that he often uploads going-ons and behind-the-scenes within games to his social media because so many fans of the PVL aren’t able to watch games.

“Ang dami kasing di nakaka pasok sa arena dahil full ang venue, hirap kumuha ng tickets and nasa malayong lugar na gusto makita mga ganap sa arena,” he said.

“Ano man lang yung igrant ko yung 1 or 2 song request na i-play ko sa warm up para kahit papano mapangiti ko lang yung mga nag sacrifice para manuod.”

Nevertheless, he apologized if what he did made players feel uncomfortable.

“Sorry kasalanan ko din talaga,” he said to close his statement. “Medyo nagging insensitive lang din siguro ako. Hindi na po mauulit next time. I learned my lesson na.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.