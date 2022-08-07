Denden Lazaro's frustrations about fan behavior hit Twitter trending charts

ON HER Kumu livestream, Denden Lazaro-Revilla could not contain her frustrations as she spoke out about the behavior she and teammate Deanna Wong sometimes encounter from fans on court.

To fans at the sidelines who would ask her and Wong to dance, or throw them a glance, Lazaro said, “We’re warming up for a game. We’re here for a job, for our work. Trabaho namin ‘yun."

“We’re not there to… it’s not a mall show!” she added, clearly emotional about the issue.

Wong is among the most popular players in the PVL at the moment. This fan fervor would sometimes spill outside the court. During the Holy Week vacation, fans even camped out outside her Cebu home, prompting her mother to speak out on Facebook.

Lazaro aired frustration over what the popular Wong has to deal with from some fans in her livestream.

“She’s not there to dance for you, she’s not there to sing for you, she’s not there to entertain you. She’s there to play volleyball.”

“We’re playing. Sana ma-respect niyo, for those fans na ganun,” she went on. “Please naman, intindihin n'yo where I’m coming from, or where the others are coming from, because that’s not proper etiquette.”

During the livestream, she likely knew that her comments would cause backlash, as she already said at the beginning of the video, “Come at me, I don’t care.”

How fans are reacting to comments from Denden Lazaro

As of posting, 'Denden' is currently trending on Twitter, with more than 16,000 tweets.

Earlier today, she also tweeted out replies to critics of her livestream.

“Were you there during my stream? Did you hear the whole conversation? Before you rant on about me being a snob and being ungrateful, know the whole story,” she said in one tweet.

In another, she clarified, “When did I ever say or imply that I don’t appreciate the support of the fans?”

