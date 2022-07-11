JC Intal reveals new all-white artwork, ‘Beneath Chaos and Colors’

FOR HIS latest piece, JC Intal took his usual textured, layered style, and slapped on a real-life desaturation filter.

The result is a fresh, clean take on his paintings, with an effect similar to an all-white pair of well-loved sneakers.

On Instagram, the retired PBA star described the thought process behind this latest piece, which he’s entitled “Beneath Chaos and Colors.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

JC Intal explains his newest piece

“We don't live in a world that is easy,” wrote Intal. “When we fall and fail and find ourselves in situations we never wanted to be in, that’s when our true colors are revealed. We know what the right choice is, to take responsibility and to be and do better.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Despite the chaos that is happening around us, there is a calm and inner peace that lies within us. Our core that reminds us of what is most important in our lives.”

This calm and inner peace is depicted here in solid white. Even the painting's frame is devoid of color.

Another interesting feature of the painting is a glue-like canyon that cuts across the left hand side of a seemingly broken canvas.

Since his retirement from the league, Intal has been hard at work on his art career. But even before he announced his retirement, JC was already producing his paintings, and got his first solo exhibition way back in February 2020. In an interview with Philippine Tatler, he gave a hat tip to his influences, Jigger Cruz and Antoni Micallef, who both specialize in highly textured and abstract artworks.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.