JC Intal’s Art Fair 2021 pieces selling for P97,000 and P167,000

AT the ongoing 2021 edition of Art Fair Philippines, JC Intal has once again mounted another solo exhibition.

Perhaps as a nod to his basketball roots and the time of the year, Intal has called his show “Second Quarter.”

You can view his latest artwork online at artfairphilippines.com. (Because of the pandemic, the annual art showcase has become an online-only event.) As in his first solo show, they are being hosted by Makati-based gallery J Studio.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Like before, the now-retired PBA player makes rich use of textures, building alien landscapes of oil and resin set on a sculptural frame. They’re also huge. The smallest paintings — “Teardrop”, “Second Place”, “Buzzer Beater”, and “Highs and Lows” — measure 45 x 33 inches, while the larger ones — “No. 7” and “No. 9” — measure 58 x 45 inches.

"Teardrop" by JC Intal PHOTO: JC Intal via artfairphilippines.com

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Second Place" by JC Intal PHOTO: JC Intal via artfairphilippines.com

The price tags are equally huge. The 45 x 33 in. paintings sell for P97,000, while the larger “No. 7” and “No. 9” go for P167,000.

On Instagram, Intal also posted a picture of this sculptural collage, centered around a basketball and empty paint cans set on top of a crowded table. What look like receipts or tickets litter the underside.

Continue reading below ↓

Intal announced his retirement from basketball last March. The Rocket spent 13 seasons in the league, and built up a formidable resume in Air 21, Barako Bull, Barangay Ginebra, and B-Meg/San Mig Coffee. In his last stop at Phoenix Petroleum, he averaged 4.4 points per game.

In a post-retirement interview with SPIN.ph, Intal revealed that he was now going to focus full-time on his art.

Continue reading below ↓

"Sobrang grateful ako na may sumusuporta sa aking art at maraming nakaka-appreciate ng work ko dahil bumibili sila,” he told SPIN.ph's Gerry Ramos. “Kahit paano nagugustuhan nila.”

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.