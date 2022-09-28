Unlucky No. 9 for Scottie? Fans react as Gin Kings slip in debut

RAIN OR Shine lived up to their moniker on a rainy Wednesday night in Manila, shooting the lights out of Ginebra in a one-sided 93-71 victory at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

While Ginebra seemed to struggle with their shooting, it was the complete opposite for the RoS, whose 11 three pointers powered them to an insurmountable lead at the close of the first half.

Rain or Shine's win spoiled the Barangay debut for Jamie Malonzo, Von Pessumal (who both boarded the Ginebra ship in a big three-way trade last week), as well as Scottie Thompson's new number 9 jersey.

But it was definitely a good night for Coach Yeng Guiao, who notched the first W of his career after he closed the door on his NLEX chapter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

See how fans are reacting to Ginebra loss:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Unlucky number 9 for Scottie?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.