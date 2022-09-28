Scottie Thompson switches Ginebra jersey number from 6 to 9

BARANGAY Ginebra star Scottie Thompson is set to surprise fans when he shows up for the Gin Kings' PBA Commissioner's Cup debut against Rain or Shine on Wednesday wearing a new jersey number.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Although the change is yet to be announced, sources close to Thompson said the reigning league MVP has decided to switch to jersey No. 9 after wearing No. 6 exclusively since his college days at University of Perpetual Help.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The high-flying guard has also worn the same jersey number during his PBA D-League stint with Hapee Toothpaste, in the PBA All-Star Game, and during his appearances with Gilas Pilipinas, the last in the fourth window of the World Cup qualifiers.

Watch Now

At Ginebra, the No. 6 jersey is also rich in tradition, having been worn by former top rookie Dondon Ampalayo and 'The Tank' Noli Locsin.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

People close to Thompson said the reason behind the switch is 'personal' but hinted that the popular guard will talk about it after the game.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.