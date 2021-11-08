Lebron Lopez hopeful he can get papers in order soon for Team OTE campaign

LEBRON Lopez may have already missed four games with his Team OTE in Overtime Elite League, but the Gilas youngster is still confident that he'll soon be showcasing his talent in the States.

Since the Overtime Elite League kicked off, Team OTE has managed to stay unbeaten, 4-0, in its run in the United States-based amateur tourney.

Besides Lopez, the Tim Fanning-coached squad has the likes of Matt Bewley, Amen Thompson, and Johned Walker among others to banner the score boards.

It is playing its fifth game on Wednesday as it still awaits the Filiino star's arrival.

Lebron Lopez and his move to Overtime Elite

Lopez announced that he would be joining the league last July 2021. However, he is reportedly still in Manila as of this writing.

The former Ateneo Blue Eaglets forward suited up for Gilas Pilipinas for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup Qualifiers and recorded eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 10 minutes in PH's 76-51 win over Indonesia.

Rest assured, though, the promising young athlete and his camp are working on his transfer to the US.

"Everything is [still] ongoing right now with my papers," he told SPIN Life. "I am always staying in touch with them [Overtime Elite]. Everything will be settled [soon], and I’ll be going to America."

LeBron is the first Filipino to sign on the league which prides itself as a "transformative new sports league that offers the world’s most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes."

When he made the announcement months back, he said that he wanted to rep the homegrown Filipino talent in the Stateside.

"I will not let our country down. I will work very hard to represent us well," he said.

