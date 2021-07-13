LeBron Lopez heading to US to play in Overtime Elite League

LEBRON Lopez is heading to the United States to play in the upcoming Overtime Elite League.

The Ateneo Blue Eaglets forward and Gilas Pilipinas pool member announced his next move on his Instagram account on Tuesday as he became the latest young player to take his act overseas.

The teenager wrote: "I am humbled and grateful to Overtime Elite (OTE) for believing in me and helping me get closer to my dreams. I will work hard to live up to their faith. As OTE leadership said, I will be the first Filipino player to join them. It is an honor that I will not take for granted. I will not let our country down. I will work very hard to represent us well!

"I want to say a special thank you to the people who helped me at the beginning of my journey — Coach Reggie and Coach Tab and Mr. Al Panlilio and Mr. Pangilinan and the SBP — they saw the spark of potential in a young kid and supported it."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lopez becomes the first Filipino signee for OTE, which describes itself as a "transformative new sports league that offers the world’s most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes and engage and inspire a new generation of fans."

The 18-year-old winger, who stands at 6-foot-5, played for the national team in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark and logged eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 10 minutes of play in the Philippines' 76-51 win over Indonesia.

Continue reading below ↓

He was the last cut for Gilas before it flew for the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.