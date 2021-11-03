Team OTE stays unbeaten through four games sans Lebron Lopez

TEAM OTE survived Jayden Epps' 32-point eruption to sustain its unbeaten run and take the 92-85 win over Combine Academy Wednesday (Manila time) in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Matt Bewley starred for the Tim Fanning-coached side with his 21 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and two assists as their side improved to 4-0.

Amen Thompson did it all for Team OTE with his 16 points, eight boards, three assists, two steals, and two blocks, as Johned Walker chipped in 15 points, seven dimes, and six rebounds in the win.

Kok Yat continued to impress scouts, going 3-of-8 from downtown for his 11 points and four boards, while Izan Almansa had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Lebron Lopez OTE news

Team OTE is still awaiting the arrival of Filipino player Lebron Lopez, who is reportedly still in Manila and has missed the last four outings for the team.

The squad takes a bit of a breather before facing off against its fellow Overtime Elite crews on Wednesday (Manila time) back in their home base.

Epps carried the load for Combine Academy, adding five rebounds and two steals in his game-high output.

AJ Smith also had 24 points and four boards, as Patrick Wessler got 12 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.

