Harvest of comments as Blackwater, TNT, NLEX pull off shock trade

A FLURRY OF trades have shaken up the rosters of TNT, NLEX, and Blackwater — and it’s quite the harvest of comments over at social media as PBA fans comment on the six-player, three-team deal.

Read here for the full details.

On the Facebook pages of Spin.ph and Spin Life, commenters weighed in on the trades, which have yet to be approved by the PBA commissioner's office.

Spin.ph fans comment on the trade news





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“TNT is draining NLEX of players and using BW as conduit… one of the main reason why Guiao left,” said one top comment. “He can’t build a competitive team since TnT keeps on bleeding it dry.”

Watch Now

“And PBA has the guts to say other Asian leagues are poaching players from them?” asked one.

“Allowing sister teams in the PBA is bad for the league,” opined a fan.

Meanwhile, one commenter compared it to a trade from the competing bloc in the league. “Parang okay lang naman to kasi nirelease Troy Rosario kesa naman dun sa kapalitan noon ni CJ Perez, Jeremiah Gray, Standhardinger hahaha lokohan ng SMC group naman,” they said.

On Twitter, more conspiracy theories abound.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Who will be TnT’s new starting five?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.