Dylan Ababou set to start new life in the US

DYLAN Ababou is looking ahead to a new chapter of his life after Philippine basketball.

The 35-year-old PBA veteran is leaving for the US with his family on Monday, marking the end of an accomplished basketball career that could have been way bigger if not for injuries.

Ababou burst onto the scene as a versatile 6-foot-3 combo forward for University of Santo Tomas. He is a key member of the Growling Tigers’ 2006 UAAP championship, showing poise as a rookie by scoring the championship free-throw in overtime of Game Three of the Finals against Ateneo to cap off that Cinderalla run.

The Filipino-Moroccan cager showcased his full potential in 2009 where he led the UAAP in scoring to emerge as league MVP while carrying the Tigers to the Final Four.

That earned him a call-up to the original Smart-Gilas national team after his collegiate career, playing for Rajko Toroman.

Ababou carried his outstanding play over to the PBA. The 10th overall pick in the 2011 Draft by Barako Bull wasted no time making his mark, being named to the 2012 All-Star Weekend in Laoag where he was the brightest spot for the young guns in the RSJ vs Veterans game, matching James Yap’s 44 points in the RSJ’s 176-144 loss.

After averaging eight points and 3.1 boards in 22.6 minutes over 42 games in his freshman year to be named to the 2012 All-Rookie Team, Ababou looked like he was on his way to PBA stardom.

But a torn ACL set back what was a promising career. Ababou never really settled in the pro ranks after that, playing for eight PBA teams in his seven years in the league.

Ababou found a new home in 3x3, where he was among the pioneers, representing Chooks-to-Go and the country in various international competitions.

He was supposed to make a PBA comeback via 3x3 last year, but another major injury, this time an Achilles tear, spoiled his return.

Steadily transitioning into coaching, Ababou even appeared as a TV analyst during a Philippine Cup elimination round game between Magnolia and Blackwater last July 22.

Days before his flight, Ababou hosted a farewell party for his 3x3 family, including Platinum Karaoke coach Anton Altamirano.

“From a great teammate, to one of the most lovable players, to becoming a hard working coach. But most importantly, a great friend,” Altamirano began his social media post.

“You’ve made me a better player, a better coach and a better person. I pray that God guide and bless your next chapter in life and I always thank him that he brought you to my family.”

“I will miss you Papi D! And looking forward in the future to be able to coach with you again. Forever and always my brother and friend!”

