Dylan Ababou's PBA comeback via 3x3 derailed by Achilles tear

DYLAN Ababou's planned return to the league through the maiden PBA 3x3 season will not happen as the former UAAP MVP suffered a left Achilles injury.

It was a tough development for the 34-year-old shooter out of University of Santo Tomas who suffered the freak injury during Platinum Karaoke's trainings just days before Saturday's media day.

"Tough pa sa tough itong nangyari sa akin kasi one year ako nagpa-kundisyon para dito. Kahit nung pandemic, tuloy-tuloy pa din preparation ko para sa team tapos one week before the opening, bigla din pala ako na mai-injure," he shared to Spin.ph.

Ababou, who spent seven years in the PBA, suiting up for Barako Bull, Ginebra, TNT, Blackwater, GlobalPort, Phoenix, and Kia, was expected to be a focal point for Platinum Karaoke's campaign.

He was once listed No. 4 among Filipinos who have played in FIba 3x3 ranking events and was a key piece of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 pro teams which competed in the Fiba 3x3 World Tour.

Dylan Ababou to undergo surgery

The 6-foot-3 winger will go under the knife on Sunday, but will remain a part of the Platinum Karaoke team assisting coach Anton Altamirano in preparing the team.

Ababou is confident in the ability of the rest of the squad in contending in this inaugural campaign, with Platinum Karaoke now relying on Karl Dehesa, Chris de Chavez, JR Alabanza, and Yutien Andrada, with Ryan Monteclaro and Joshua Webb as reserves.

"Kaya nila mag-compete at manalo kasi three years na kaming naglalaro ng 3x3," he said, with the team leaning on its experience before the halfcourt wars.

"For the meantime, magfo-focus muna siguro ako as an assistant coach at sa business," he said.

