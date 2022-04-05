Salud echoes Converge boss: 'We don't want to be an embarrassment in the PBA'

CHITO Salud said he will ensure that Converge ICT Solutions will be as competitive as possible, as per order of team owner Dennis Anthony Uy, in his capacity as team governor of the FiberXers.

Chito Salud on Converge goal

The former PBA commissioner said the marching order of Uy is to find ways to constantly improve the team that can compete against the best in the league.

“We didn’t join the PBA to be an embarrassment and we will do our best not to be that,” said Salud during the press conference during the team’s official launch on Tuesday. “Expect full support from ownership and management. And I think we have sent that message to the players and to the coaches.”

Salud said fielding a competitive team on the court will be beneficial not only to Converge but also to the PBA as well.

“We have to show results. That is our contribution to the league to make it more exciting,” said Salud.

Converge is committed to play with a competitive roster after purchasing the Alaska franchise, lock, stock, and barrel recently. The telco company has acquired the players who are under contract as well as the rights of the expirees.

Salud said they will continuously look around for talent in the PBA in search of that right mix of players that can hopefully play for the title at the soonest possible time.

“We just acquired the franchise with an existing line-up of players and coaching staff. We don’t want to rock the boat. We will see how this team moves forward. And then, through constant recalibration and putting in the right pieces, we can do it. Marching orders from Boss Dennis, make this competitive,” said Salud.

In a separate speech during the event, Salud said he is glad to be back in the PBA, through Converge, being a part of the league being the son of former PBA commissioner Rudy Salud, and being at the same helm later on during this adult life.

“I’m guided by a single objective, and that is to be a locked and loaded on a primordial objective, to help Converge begin a winning tradition that will allow Converge to belong to the Philippine basketball annals of teams with rich history of championship and championship pedigree,” said Salud.

