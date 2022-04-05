Converge boss on PBA entry: 'We are here to compete to win'

CONVERGE ICT Solutions founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy wants no less than a competitive team that will earn the respect of basketball fans in the PBA.

Uy on Converge philosophy

In his speech during the formal launching of the Converge FiberXers on Tuesday, Uy said the mission is to become the team that also lives by with the philosophy that turned the company to one of the top players in the telecommunications industry.

“Our tagline as a company is ‘Experience Better.’ Hindi lang ito motto sa amin but it’s a mission to provide and to serve Filipinos. We provide them exactly better than they are used to do. We want to bring them the best and we’ve been doing this since Day One of the company,” said Uy.

“This is the mindset that we are building to the PBA and we will be a game-changer with our passion and drive to give a better experience to all our loyal PBA fans. This goes to show that we are here to compete and we are here to compete to win. Palaban kami kahit sa labas ng court.”

“We want to give them top-notch basketball entertainment by having the best franchise in the PBA today,” said Uy.

Converge has inherited the Alaska team after purchasing the franchise lock, stock, and barrel. The FiberXers have retained the services of head coach Jeff Cariaso and are now in negotiations with players with expiring contracts.

Uy hopes that the company will become a part of the basketball-loving Filipino fans by giving a hard fight in every game.

“Just like the PBA, we hope to become a staple in every Filipino hopes by capturing the heart of the fans and giving them the entertainment they want. And by adapting to times, the long and storied history of the PBA has a lot of lessons to offer to the company like Converge.”

“That is always aiming to win the heart of Filipinos. We are excited to commence our journey in building a track record and legacy of excellence, innovation, character, discipline, devotion, and the sportsmanship worthy of the respect of the PBA fans.”

“Ang pagmamahal ng Pilipino sa basketball, kakaiba. Sana mas lalong lumakas ang pagmahahal nila sa larong ito dahil sigurado, ibubuhos namin ang puso namin sa bawat laro,” said Uy.

