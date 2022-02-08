Denden Lazaro shows off fiery sneaker collection

“SHOE dumpings,” wrote Dennise Lazaro-Revilla as a caption for a recent post on Instagram. And what a shoe dump it was.

The Choco Mucho libero showed off quite the collection of sneakers on Instagram. Many of them were of the Nike Dunk variety, including a drool-worthy Dunk Low UNC. In one photo, she also rocked what looked like an AJ1 Low “Pine Green”.

But it wasn’t a pure Nike show. Lazaro also showed off a pair of Yeezy 700 Wave Runners.

Those aren't the only pairs in her collection. In previous IG posts, she also showed off a Nike Dunk Low "Triple White" and another pair of Yeezys.

Friends, fans praise Denden Lazaro shoefies

In the replies to her post, fans and friends applauded Lazaro's taste in footwear, including teammate Maddie Madayag, BaliPure's Jamie Lavitoria, and UAAP star turned architect Jessey de Leon.

The Choco Mucho star just turned 30 last month, and also celebrated two years of her marriage with former Green Archer standout LA Revilla.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans were recently reinforced by Des Cheng, Isa Molde, Thang Ponce, and Aduke Ogunsanya as the PVL heads into its 2022 season.

