Isko compares Leni withdrawal call to basketball strategy. Chot responds

TRUST Coach Chot to ride a basketball analogy to its logical conclusion.

In a bizarre Easter Sunday press conference, three presidential candidates (and one who wasn’t able to make it) booked one of the swankiest hotels in the metro to announce the groundbreaking news that they are still running for president.

But a follow-up statement from Isko Moreno went further, saying that Leni Robredo — currently number two in surveys — should withdraw from the race.

In a media interview during a Monday campaign sortie in Surigao, Moreno compared his call for Robredo’s withdrawal to basketball.

“It was only a reaction to what Secretary Norberto Gonzales is saying, his analysis. And it makes sense. Kumbaga, sa basketball, pag hindi maka-shoot yung player, sub mo na,” he told reporters.

Coach Chot antes up Isko Moreno basketball analogy

This afternoon, journalist Camille Diola tweeted: “Can we get a reaction from a pro basketball coach to comment on Isko’s analogy: benching the top offensive player to let the score laggards pull three-pointers.”

Coach Chot, current Gilas and TNT Tropang Giga mentor, obliged, tweeting back, “Those are the moves that get coaches fired.”

Like Yeng Guiao, Chot Reyes has been openly campaigning for Leni Robredo, and was present during the137,000-strong Pasig rally for the presidential candidate.

