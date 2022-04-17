Pacquiao, Isko, Lacson double down on prez race: ‘Hindi kami magbibitiw sa kampanya’

THE ANNOUNCEMENT that four presidential candidates — Manny Pacquiao, Isko Moreno, Ping Lacson, and Norberto Gonzales — would hold a joint Easter press conference sent speculation into overdrive yesterday. What would the foursome say, with less than a month left in the campaign period?

Reading from a prepared statement, Isko Moreno affirmed that they will not be withdrawing from the presidential race. “Hinding-hindi kami magbibitiw sa kampanya. Bawat isa sa amin ay magpapatuloy ng aming kandidatura,” he said.

However, he added, “Kami ay magsasanib-pwersa upang labanan ang anumang pagtatangka na baluktutin ang totoong pasya ng taumbayan sa pamamagitan ng mga galaw na ‘di kanais-nais sa malayang pagpili ng ating mga kababayan.”

As Lacson reminded the audience: “Parang nililimit na lang ang choices sa dalawa kaya ginawa namin ito. Hindi lang dalawa ang pagpipilian. Mayroon pang ibang tumatakbo.”

Gonzales revealed in the press conference that they had all been approached with offers to back out from the election.

"Siguro dapat isantabi natin ang number 2 at tignan natin ang numbers 3, 4, 5, 6. Baka nandun ang pwedeng ilaban ng taumbayan sa number 1 natin. Kailangan natin ng bagong number 2," he said.

Pacquiao was not yet in attendance at the conference in the Manila Peninsula Hotel, as he was running late when Moreno was reading the prepared statement. But the Manila mayor assured the media that the retired boxer had also signed the manifesto.

The candidates were joined by vice presidential bets Dr. Willie Ong (running mate of Isko) and Tito Sotto (running mate of Lacson).

Pacquiao, Lacson, Isko trailing behind in surveys less than a month before elections

The four candidates are currently scoring in the single digits in the latest Pulse Asia survey, which interviewed a randomized sample of 2,400 adults last March.

Moreno is at 8 percent, Pacquiao is at 6, while Lacson at 2 percent. Gonzales’ rating was negligible.

All four are trailing massively behind the survey frontrunners, Bongbong Marcos at 56 percent, and Leni Robredo at 24 percent.

