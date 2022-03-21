‘Para sa bayan,’ Coach Chot says of his PasigLaban appearance

AMONG THE thousands who trooped to the Pasig central business district on Sunday afternoon was Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes.

One participant, carrying a placard that read ‘Brgy. Ginebra Fans for Leni’, took a humorous photo with Reyes during the rally in support of presidential candidate Leni Robredo. The rally took place a day after the Gin Kings wiped out the twice-to-beat advantage of Reyes’ team and took them off the board at the Governor’s Cup.

Reyes took the sign in stride. “#parasabayan,” he said in a reply tweet to the picture, where he can be seen wearing a light pink 'Leni Kiko 2022' shirt.

On his Instagram stories, the Gilas mentor also reposted the shot, good-naturedly writing, “Caption this.”

He also posted another shot of the massive crowd filling the streets in support of the Vice President.

Sunday’s rally, officially titled the PasigLaban Para sa Tropa Pasig City People’s Rally, drew in more than 130,000 people in the biggest show of on-the-ground support yet for Robredo, running mate Kiko Pangilinan, and their senatorial slate. A sea of pink flooded Emerald Avenue and its surrounding byways.

Chot was not the only celebrity spotted in the PasigLaban rally. Actors Robi Domingo, Julia Barreto, and Melai Cantiveros took to the stage, along with performers Ben&Ben, Ebe Dancel, and the Itchyworms. Angel Locsin was also spotted in the crowd.

From the basketball world, Meralco Bolts team manager Paolo Trillo also marched in the rally together with his family.

